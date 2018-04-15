Live Updates!

Casemiro makes it 2-0 with a tap-in

Isco gives Real the lead with a perfect free-kick.

Team News

Now for Malaga!

Team sheets are in! First up Real Madrid!

Preview

Real Madrid will be hoping to return to winning ways when they head to the bottom of the table Malaga on Sunday evening. As ever you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Real may have just scraped through in the Champions League and will now turn their attention to the league. Los Blancos are currently in fourth place in the league and know that a victory will see them leap-frog Valencia into third place.



Despite being 14 points away from safety, Malaga still have the potential to trouble Zidane’s side and the French coach made that clear in the pre-match press conference. "I've seen them (Malaga) and their position is surprising. It's going to be difficult, but we're going there to win and they are going to make the most of it."



In team news, Isco & Nacho are set to miss out after suffering knocks in the 3-1 defeat to Juventus mid-week. Karim Benzema is expected to lead the line. As for Malaga, they should welcome back Ignasi Miquel back into the side, whilst Diego Gonzalez is a doubt after suffering a knock in training on Friday.



After a dramatic mid-week in the Champions League can Real Madrid return to winning ways against the bottom of the table Malaga? You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.