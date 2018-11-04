Sevilla missed the chance to put pressure on league leaders Barcelona playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Real Sociedad on Sunday evening. It was the hosts that created the first chance of note, Belgian winger Adnan Januzaj whipped in a shot from the right wing, whilst flew just over the bar on the half-hour mark. Minutes later Éver Banega registered the first chance for Sevilla his long-range drive was palmed away by Sociedad stopper Miguel Moya.

Into the second half and Januzaj was Sociedad's biggest threat moving forward, after a scrappy period of play the winger smashed another shot just wide from a tight angle. Whilst Sevilla captain Jesus Navas went close as his curved shot inches past the post. The contest petered out and ended 0-0. As for Sevilla, their early title ambitions took a major dent with Barcelona now with a four-point lead at the top of the La Liga standings.