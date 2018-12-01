Mitch Freeley

After already qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League, Real Madrid need to get their La Liga campaign back on track!

Can Valencia shock Real in their own backyard? The Official Twitter account seems confident!

Ready to conquer the 🏟️⚔️



📍Santiago Bernabéu

Now for Valencia! Santi Mina & Kevin Gramero start up front, Goncalo Guedes starts on the wing.

Here is our starting XI for today's game!

Team News! First up Real Madrid! Dani Carvajal is in at right back! Asensio & Isco make the bench!

Good evening, welcome to the Live Updates of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid & Valencia. Let's be honest here, Los Blancos have been appalling in the league this season, and are currently sixth place in the standings, regardless Santiago Solari's side are still just six points off the top of the table. Last time out Madrid has humbled 3-0 away to Eibar, so a win against a Valencia side who have also struggled this season is very much needed. Anyway, stick around for all the latest team news and build up, including all the goals as they go in!