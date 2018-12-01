Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Real Madrid battled to a 2-0 home win against Valencia in LaLiga thanks to an early own goal scored by Daniel Wass and a late Lucas Vazquez strike.

Isco was back in the squad after being left out entirely for the Champions League win at Roma in midweek, but Santiago Solari again opted not to name the Spain playmaker in the XI.

Marcos Llorente thrived in midfield in Isco's absence but Madrid needed an eighth-minute intervention from Wass to take the lead on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal crossed from close to the byline on the right wing and Wass sent an attempted clearing header flying past goalkeeper Neto, while Thibaut Courtois was in fine form at the other end.

Vazquez – who also scored in the 2-0 win over Roma – slotted in the decisive second for Madrid with seven minutes to go, the goal surviving a lengthy VAR review, to claim all three points.

Madrid started well and took the lead in just the eighth minute, albeit in fortuitous circumstances.

Carvajal won back possession deep in the Valencia half and delivered a chipped cross to the front post that Wass could only guide into the roof of his own net.

Neto made a brilliant save to deny Gareth Bale and a long-range Dani Parejo shot was easily dealt with by Courtois.

Valencia should have equalised in the 53rd minute, Santi Mina racing onto an excellent Parejo ball over the top of the Madrid defence but hitting his shot too high to trouble the Belgium goalkeeper.

Another Parejo ball caused chaos in the Madrid box but, arriving at the back post, defender Gabriel was stretching and sent his volleyed effort flying over the crossbar.

Madrid almost extended their lead in the 72nd minute when substitute Marco Asensio was teed up by Llorente, but Cristiano Piccini made a sensational block.

After Courtois brilliantly denied Michy Batshuayi, Isco was introduced for the last 10 minutes, with Karim Benzema then teeing up Vazquez for the clinching goal to ensure Madrid moved up to fifth in the LaLiga table.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! Lucas Vázquez scores a tap-in and wraps up the points for Los Blancos

Chance! Gabriel knocks the ball over from yards out! Another chance goes begging for Valencia!

Chance! Santi Mina smashes the ball over from close range! It should have been 1-1!

Chance! Gareth Bale smashes a shot towards goal, Neto is equal to it again!

Chance! Gareth Bale drills a shot from distance. Neto is equal to it.

Goal! Daniel Wass turns the ball into his own goal, nodding in the cross from Dani Carvajal

Chance! Karim Benzema's volley flies just wide!

Live Updates

Preamble

After already qualifying for the round of 16 in the Champions League, Real Madrid need to get their La Liga campaign back on track!

Can Valencia shock Real in their own backyard? The Official Twitter account seems confident!

Now for Valencia! Santi Mina & Kevin Gramero start up front, Goncalo Guedes starts on the wing.

Team News! First up Real Madrid! Dani Carvajal is in at right back! Asensio & Isco make the bench!

Good evening, welcome to the Live Updates of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid & Valencia. Let's be honest here, Los Blancos have been appalling in the league this season, and are currently sixth place in the standings, regardless Santiago Solari's side are still just six points off the top of the table. Last time out Madrid has humbled 3-0 away to Eibar, so a win against a Valencia side who have also struggled this season is very much needed. Anyway, stick around for all the latest team news and build up, including all the goals as they go in!