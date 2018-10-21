Mitch Freeley

Real Valladolid continued their impressive start to the season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Betis on Sunday evening. The promoted side had to ride their luck on their visit to Seville as Betis produced 20 shots and had 64% of the ball during the game.

The goal itself was a counter-attacking masterpiece. After winning the ball off Betis in midfield, winger Toni sprinted down the touchline, cutting in towards goal before making a perfect cross-field pass to fellow winger Antoñito. His first-time strike was drilled past Betis keeper Pau López to give the side from central Spain all three points.

The victory means that Valladolid is just one point behind Atletico Madrid in fifth place. Valladolid will face fellow high-fliers Espanyol next weekend, the club from Barcelona moved into second place with a 2-0 win over Huesca.