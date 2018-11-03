Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Barcelona scored twice in the last three minutes to edge past lowly Rayo Vallecano 3-2 and open up a four-point lead at the top of LaLiga.

A third straight league win moves Ernesto Valverde's side clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid, but their advantage will be reduced back to one point if Alaves beat Eibar on Sunday.

Luis Suarez put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, but Vallecano looked like they would record just their second league win of the season as Jose Pozo and Alvaro Garcia netted either side of the interval.

The Catalan giants produced a stirring last-gasp comeback, though, with Ousmane Dembele drawing them level in the 87th minute and then Suarez delivering the decisive blow three minutes later.

Goals/ Highlights

89- Goal! What a comeback! Just like that Barca take the lead! Luis Suarez with the goal!

87- Goal! Dembele drills it into the bottom corner! Barca are level!

57- Goal! Rayo take the lead! Álvaro Rivera with the goal!

35- José Pozo equalises for Rayo with a curling shot! 1-1!

11 - Goal! Barca open the scoring! Luis Suarez from close range!

Live Updates

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona. The Catalans can extend their lead at the top of La Liga with a win and will fancy their chances against Rayo who are currently nineteenth in the league. Stick around for Live Match Commentary and goals as they go in!