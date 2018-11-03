Mitch Freeley

Goals/ Highlights

35- José Pozo equalises for Rayo with a curling shot! 1-1!

11 - Goal! Barca open the scoring! Luis Suarez from close range!

Live Updates

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Rayo Vallecano Vs Barcelona. The Catalans can extend their lead at the top of La Liga with a win and will fancy their chances against Rayo who are currently nineteenth in the league. Stick around for Live Match Commentary and goals as they go in!