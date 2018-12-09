Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Huesca Vs Real Madrid via beIN CONNECT

Goals/ Highlights

7- Goal! Gareth Bale's side-footed volley puts Real 1-0 up!

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Just about to kick-off! Just a reminder that Real Madrid is eight points away from leaders Barcelona, who breezed past Espanyol last night 4-0. Leo Messi scored two free-kicks in the game.

Just 15 minutes till kick-off! The atmosphere is building outside the ground!

¡Qué ambientazo en los alrededores de El Alcoraz! 😍#HuescaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/4HhpAsM80p — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) December 9, 2018

Now for Real Madrid! The starting line-up is all explained nicely here! Fresh from winning the Ballon d'Or Luca Modric is in the side. Bale, Benzema & Vasquez make up the front three.

🏟📡 We've got all the latest team news from El Alcoraz! Kick-off is fast approaching... #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/XXHfI5JwGA — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 9, 2018

Team news! First up Huesca! Keep an eye out for striker Cucho Hernández. The Columbian number 9 scored 16 goals last season, and will be a handful!

The Stadio El Alcoraz is looking lovely in the December sunshine! Can Huesca stun Real Madrid today? After the season Madrid have had, anything is possible!

Good News! Los Blancos have arrived! We are set for kick-off at 18:15 on HD 3!

So amazingly, Huesca's ground only holds 7,600 fans. So it's almost going to be a cup tie for Los Blancos, who are used to be playing in front of 81,044 at the Santiago Bernabeu!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Huesca Vs Real Madrid in La Liga! Los Blanco's head to the tiny Estadio El Alcoraz to take on strugglers Huesca who have only picked up seven points so far this season. Join me for all the latest updates from the game, including all the team news, Live Match commentary and video highlights from the contest!