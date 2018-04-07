La liga Highlights: Celta de Vigo 4 Sevilla 0

Iago Aspas was the hero for Celta Vigo as the Spanish striker grabbed a second-half hat-trick as Vigo beat Sevilla 4-0 on Saturday evening. It's been a week to forget to Sevilla following their 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

However, Vincenzo Montella's side failed to inspire on their trip to the north of Spain. An own goal from Brazillian defender Guilherme Arana set the tone for the Andalusian side.

Aspas grabbed his first on the breakaway slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner from a tight angle. The former Liverpool striker pounced on a goalkeeping error for his second, and the Spanish international grabbed his third pouncing on a rebound with 13 minutes left to play.