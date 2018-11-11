You can watch the Live Match Stream of Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Interim boss Santiago Solari guided Real Madrid to a fourth consecutive win in all competitions on Sunday as they eased past Celta Vigo 4-2 in LaLiga.

The Argentine has steadied the ship following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month and will fancy his chances of landing the top job on a permanent basis with his temporary spell now at an end.

Karim Benzema was in inspired form for Los Blancos, scoring his side's first after 23 minutes with a composed finish and then forcing Gustavo Cabral into an unfortunate own goal 11 minutes into the second half.

Celta captain Hugo Mallo set up a tense final half-hour with a clinical volley, but Real – who lost Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon and Nacho to injury during the game – added late goals through Sergio Ramos' penalty and Dani Ceballos' long-range strike.

Cabral's miserable night was completed late on when he received a second yellow card in between those goals, while Brais Mendez scored a late consolation for the hosts.

Goals

90+4 Celta scores a consolation. It's too late now!

90+1 Goal! What a strike from Dani Ceballos! Los Blancos go 4-1 up!

82- Goal! Sergio Ramos puts it beyond doubt from the penalty spot!

61 Goal! Celta pull one back! Club captain Hugo Mallo latches onto a long-ball to score a spectacular volley!

56- Goal! Benzema grabs his second of the night, via a few deflections!

23 - Goal! Karim Benzema with a perfect bit of control gives Los Blancos the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

It seems like it's family day at Celta Vigo, which is always good to see! I wonder if the Celta fans will be going home happy tonight?

😊 ¡Os gañadores de #BancadaCabreiroá están a gozar dunha experiencia única coas súas familias! #CeltaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/0jqXVXAopF — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 11, 2018

Now for Celta! Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas leads the line, also keep an eye out Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal. He's on loan from Southampton. Which is nice!

OKAY! Team News! First Up Los Blancos! Luca Modric & Toni Kroos get the nod in midfield. Vinicius Junior is on the bench and is joined by Isco & Asensio!

Los Blancos have arrived in Vigo! I wonder if Vinicius Junior will get a start tonight...

Hello! Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid! Los Blancos have yet to taste defeat under caretaker boss Santiago Solari, and will be quietly confident of getting a result against a side who have only registered one victory in their last nine outings in all competitions. As ever, stick around on the Live Blog for all the latest team news & highlights!