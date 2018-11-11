You can watch the Live Match Stream of Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Goals

23 - Goal! Karim Benzema with a perfect bit of control gives Los Blancos the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

It seems like it's family day at Celta Vigo, which is always good to see! I wonder if the Celta fans will be going home happy tonight?

😊 ¡Os gañadores de #BancadaCabreiroá están a gozar dunha experiencia única coas súas familias! #CeltaRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/0jqXVXAopF — RC Celta (@RCCelta) November 11, 2018

Now for Celta! Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas leads the line, also keep an eye out Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal. He's on loan from Southampton. Which is nice!

OKAY! Team News! First Up Los Blancos! Luca Modric & Toni Kroos get the nod in midfield. Vinicius Junior is on the bench and is joined by Isco & Asensio!

Los Blancos have arrived in Vigo! I wonder if Vinicius Junior will get a start tonight...

Hello! Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid! Los Blancos have yet to taste defeat under caretaker boss Santiago Solari, and will be quietly confident of getting a result against a side who have only registered one victory in their last nine outings in all competitions. As ever, stick around on the Live Blog for all the latest team news & highlights!