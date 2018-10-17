Mitch Freeley

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 21:45

Stadium- Camp Nou, Barcelona

Saturday evening will see a top of the table La Liga clash as second place Barcelona entertain shock leaders Sevilla at the Camp Nou. You can watch all of the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The reigning La Liga Champions have made an uncharacteristically slow start to the campaign, and have been sloppy at times in dropping points to the likes of Valencia, Girona, Atletico Bilbao & a defeat to Leganes. With El Clasico just around the corner, the Catalans need to find their form, and a morale-boosting result is much needed for the side.

Last time out, sloppy defending handed Valencia an early goal before Leo Messi scored a spectacular leveller to ensure that Ernesto Valverde’s side came away with a point. In injury news, both Sergi Roberto & Samuel Umtiti will be out for the Saturday evening game.

As for Sevilla, they have been on a four-game winning streak that has propelled the Andalucian side to the top of the table. This included the 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid. Sevilla boss Pablo Machín only joined the club in the summer and has already worked miracles with the side getting the very best out of the likes of Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Last time out Ben Yedder found the back of the net as Sevilla got the better of Celta Vigo with a 2-1 victory. It means that the team has plenty of momentum heading into the crunch match at the Nou Camp.

You have to go all the way back to October 2015 to find the last time that Sevilla got the better of Barca in the league. Danish midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli & Vicente Iborra now of Leicester City scored a goal each in six minutes to give Sevilla a memorable 2-1 win.

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Barca look to return to the summit of the La Liga table but will have a tough test against Sevilla. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.