Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:00

Stadium- Nou Camp, Barcelona

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 22:00

Stadium- Nou Camp, Barcelona

Barcelona welcomes a beleaguered Real Madrid to the Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season. A victory for the Catalans would consolidate their place at the top of the La Liga table, although it could be a hard task without Leo Messi who will miss the game with a broken arm. A defeat for Real would almost certainly mean that Julien Lopotegui would be relieved of his duties as head coach. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After initially struggling, it seems that Barca has found their rhythm at home and in Europe. Last weekend, Barca returned to the top of the table with a comfortable 4-2 win over Sevilla, whilst a 2-0 win over Inter Milan midweek ensured that Ernesto Valverde's side maintained a perfect start in the Champions League. Questions remain about the defensive stability of the side, although the recent form of keeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been impressive and could prove to be a match winner for the Blaugrana.

In injury news, much of the pre-match build-up has been dominated by the absence of Leo Messi who is ruled out with a broken arm. Rafinha is the likely candidate to replace the Barca captain on Sunday evening. Valverde opted for the Brazilian midweek against Inter Milan, and his gamble worked out as the attacking midfielder scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory.

Valverde also has injury problems in central defence with Samuel Umtiti & Thomas Vermaelen unlikely to be available. Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique are certain to continue their partnership at the back.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Semedo; Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic; Coutinho, Suarez, Rafinha



As for Real Madrid, they are in the depths of a poor run of form that could cost head coach Julian Lopotegui his job. For all intensive purposes, the former Spain coach is a dead man walking, with management at the club weighing up potential suitors before releasing Lopotegui of his duties.

Last time out, Real cruised to a routine 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League thanks to goals from Karim Benzema & Marcelo. However, it is the winless run in five league games that has got Los Blancos in trouble. It's the sides worse start to a season in 17 years.

Part of the problem is that Real simply did not invest after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the clubs all-time leading goalscorer and the supplier of some 50 goals a season for the side. The return of striker Mariano Diaz to the club the only signing of note in the summer, simply put he is not the quality to match up to Ronaldo and as a result Real have suffered. While most of the blame should fall squarely at Real President Florentino Perez, it would seem that Lopotegui will get the boot for his role in the malaise.

In team news, Dani Carvajal is the only injury doubt for the side with a calf complaint. Expect Alvaro Odriozola or Nacho Fernandez to replace him in the side. Whilst left-back Marcelo is expected to start after limping off against Plzen midweek. Croatian Luca Modric may also drop to the bench for the game with Dani Ceballos replacing him in midfield.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Odriozola; Casemiro, Kroos, Ceballos; Isco; Benzema, Bale

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico the biggest derby in World Football.