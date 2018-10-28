Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Real Madrid via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Luis Suarez hit a hat-trick as Barcelona comfortably defeated bitter rivals Real Madrid 5-1 in El Clasico on Sunday evening. The feat was more impressive considering that the Catalans were without Leo Messi who was sidelined with a broken arm.

Barca started strongly and dominated possession. It only took eleven minutes for Ernesto Valverde's side to open the scoring. A long ball over the top from Rakatic picked out Jordi Alba who crossed to Phillipe Coutinho who calmly sidefooted the ball into the net. Real Madrid was reduced to shots from distance in the first half as Los Blancos struggled to match the intensity of Barca. Sergio Ramos & Karim Benzema really should have done better with their efforts.

VAR came to the aid of Barcelona as Raphaël Varane bundled down Luis Suarez in the box. Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez reviewed the footage and duly pointed to the spot. The Uruguayan striker stepped up and rifled his shot into the bottom left-hand corner. Barca had a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Real Madrid came out in the second half with renewed vigour and halved the deficit when Marcelo eventually latched onto Isco's cross to make the score 2-1. Real Madrid was in the ascendency and could of had a leveller, had Luca Modric's drilled shot not smashed against the post. The tie was getting increasingly open and Suarez hit the woodwork up the other end after latching onto a Sergi Roberto cross.

Minutes later Roberto and Suarez linked up again to hand the tie to Barca. The Spaniard picked out Suarez with a perfect cross and a controlled header from the Uruguayan made it 3-1 to the Catalans. Then the floodgates opened, bereft of ideas Real Madrid seemingly gave up, Roberto pounced on an error from Sergio Ramos to play in Suarez who deftly chipped Thibaut Courtois for his hat-trick. Not content with four substitutes Ousmane Dembélé & Auturo Vidal linked up to make it 5-1, as the Chilean headed in the final game of the contest to ensure that Barcelona had El Classico bragging rights. As for Real Madrid, time is up for Julien Lopotegui, the question is how can Los Blancos salvage their season?

Live Updates

92- Peep! Full time! It's El Clasico glory for Barca as they trounce Real Madrid 5-1. Match Report and all the reaction to follow!

90- Up the other end and Benzema has a chance to pull a goal back. The French striker spurns his shot wide.

89- Suarez could have made 6-1! His scorpion kick is saved by Thibaut Courtois

86- GOAL! 5-1! The Barca fans are loving this! Dembele with the cross and sub-Arturo Vidal with a simple header! 5-1... Taxi for Lopetegui

82- Goal! Luis Suarez has his hat-trick... Who needs Leo Messi? Roberto pounces on a Sergio Ramos error to put through Suarez... The striker heads towards goals before chipping the ball into the net, it's all too easy. 4-1.

81- Asensio has a crack from distance, it's well wide.

80- The race is run for Marcello, the wingback is subbed and Mariano Diaz is on.

74- GOAL! Luis Suarez with a deft header from a Sergi Roberto cross. 3-1! That was the goal to kill the game!

73- Dembele is on for Barca, the goalscorer Coutinho makes way. Could the French attacker make the difference heading into the final 15 minutes?!?

72- Barca seems nervous on the ball, nothing like the composure they had in the first half.

68- Barca sub- Samedo is on for Rafinha

67- End to end stuff! Lucas Vasquez with a fine cross from the right wing. The header from Benzema skips over. A chance for an equaliser

64- This is some game! Jordi Alba goes close with a volley, the replay shows a block from Sergio Ramos world class defending from the Los Blancos captain! Barca waste the corner.

60- Post! Now Barca hit the upright! A long ball over the top picked out Sergi Roberto who picks out Suarez. The volley cracks the post! Close!

57 - It's all Real Madrid, Barca are holding on here. Valverde's side needs to start keeping the ball just like they did in the first half.

55- Post! Modric cracks the upright! With a drilled shot! What a turnaround from Los Blancos!

53- It seems like Real Madrid are back at the races. They have started well, snapping into passes and looking lively. Whisper it, but we might have a game on our hands here.

49- Goal! Real Madrid are back in it! Marcelo with the goal! Isco crosses the ball and the bodies go flying in the Barca box. The wingback is on hand to chest the ball and stroke it past the bodies on the floor! 2-1 Game on!

48- Real Madrid have to come out and attack. Marcelo launches a ball towards Benzema. Clément Lenglet gets an important head to the ball and the Catalans clear.

Peep- Luis Suarez gets us back underway! Lucas Vasquez is on for Real Madrid, he has replaced Rafa Varane.

The heat is on for Julen Lopetegui, as this video shows perfectly. Surely it's now a case of when the Spanish coach will be sacked by Los Blancos.

Half-time reaction. John Collins has praised VAR for giving Barca then penalty!

45- Peep! Half-time! Barca comfortably leads 2-0 thanks to Phillipe Coutinho & a Luis Suarez penalty. Join me for more fun and games in 15 minutes.

44- Isco is bundled down by Clément Lenglet in a dangerous position on the right wing... The free-kick is promptly headed away by Luis Suarez.

42- Rafinha gets amongst the chances again! This time his curling shot from outside the box flies over the bar!

41- Rafinha knocks in a through ball towards Coutinho, but it's just too long for the Brazilian. The Nou Camp politely applauds.

38- Nacho picks up a yellow for a tackle on Coutinho, likewise Rakitic goes into the book for a rash challenge on Toni Kroos. Things are warming up nicely.

36- Jordi Alba is getting plenty of space on the left wing. The left-back knocks in a perfect cross which just misses Luis Suarez.

31- Real Madrid is all over the place, no structure in midfield seemingly happy to concede possession to Barca... Lopetegui will need one hell of a half-time team talk to save his job at this rate.

29- GOAL! Suarez slots it into the bottom left-hand corner! 2-0 Barca!

29- Penalty! The referee points to the spot! Up steps Suarez...

27- Uhoh! Luis Suarez has taken a tumble in the box... VAR is being called into play.

26- Sergio Ramos takes a pot-shot from 30 yards out, it's great technique from the Real Madrid captain but it's easily gathered by ter Stegen

23- Real Madrid's midfield has been awfully quiet so far.

18- Chance! Arthur cracks a shot from outside the box Thibaut Courtois palms the effort away.

16- Luis Suarez and Sergio Ramos clash outside the penalty box, Barca fans are screaming for a free-kick the referee politely turning those calls away.

12- Gareth Bale attempts a pot-shot, it's easily saved by ter Stegen. This is a wake-up call for Los Blancos

10- Goal! Coutinho! A long ball over the top and Jordi Alba is free, he picks out Coutinho who slots the ball into the net! Barca are up and running! 1-0!

9- Real Madrid hasn't got going (despite the off-target shot) Barca looking good here.

7- First chance of note for Real Madrid. Bale scampers down the wing and picks out Karim Benzema, his first time shot flies well over the bar.

5- Barca is having plenty of the ball in the early exchanges. Real Madrid seems happy to sit back. A strange start to the game.

1- Philippe Coutinho knocks in a from the left wing, which skips out of play.

Peep! We are underway!

Preamble

Minutes away from Kick-off in Barcelona! You excited? I am! Stick around for Live commentary from myself, along with Goals & Highlights! Let's goo!

Fancy some pregame reading? We have identified three players who can step up for Leo Messi in the Barca side (two of them are starting)

Likewise, how about three players to cover for Cristiano Ronaldo

Over in the studio, we have former Scotland international John Collins, who is convinced that Julen Lopetegui will leave the club if Real Madrid loses today.

"If they lose today I'll be very surprised if he's here next week."



John Collins fears the worst for Julen Lopetegui.#beINLiga #BarcelonaRealMadridhttps://t.co/pwZ4bGl241 pic.twitter.com/o4iUiOuVWR — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) October 28, 2018

This is also the first El Clasico since 2007 that Cristiano Ronaldo & Leo have not taken part in. What will happen? Former Real Madrid midfielder Víctor Sánchez joined our reporter Jamie Easton and has had his say ahead of the game.

So this game is rich in narrative! Plenty of talking points heading into the game.

What will happen to Julen Lopetegui? Is he a dead man walking?

How will Barca cope without Leo Messi.

Hopefully, we'll find out more come the end of the game! Regardless the pressure is well and truly on the Los Blancos coach.

We have team news! First for Barca, Clément Lenglet starts at the back with Pique. After impressing midweek in the Champions League, Rafinha is the replacement for the injured Leo Messi and joins Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho upfront.

As for Real Madrid, Marcelo is fit after picking up a knock against Viktoria Plzeň, Luca Modric gets the nod in central midfield and Lopetegui goes with a front three of Benzema, Bale and Isco.

🔥 The starting XIs are out for #ElClasico! 🔥



What do you reckon? pic.twitter.com/OPVErTx5F5 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 28, 2018

Good afternoon! It's El Clasico time! Barca welcome Real Madrid to the Camp Nou for the first time this season. It promises to be a game to savour, with Barca looking to return to the top of La Liga, whilst for Real Madrid, serious questions remain about the future of boss Julen Lopetegui. As ever, we have you covered here on beIN SPORTS with live updates, team news and the goals as they go in! Stick around!

Preview

How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 18:15

Stadium- Nou Camp, Barcelona

Barcelona welcomes a beleaguered Real Madrid to the Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season. A victory for the Catalans would consolidate their place at the top of the La Liga table, although it could be a hard task without Leo Messi who will miss the game with a broken arm. A defeat for Real would almost certainly mean that Julien Lopotegui would be relieved of his duties as head coach. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

After initially struggling, it seems that Barca has found their rhythm at home and in Europe. Last weekend, Barca returned to the top of the table with a comfortable 4-2 win over Sevilla, whilst a 2-0 win over Inter Milan midweek ensured that Ernesto Valverde's side maintained a perfect start in the Champions League. Questions remain about the defensive stability of the side, although the recent form of keeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been impressive and could prove to be a match winner for the Blaugrana.

In injury news, much of the pre-match build-up has been dominated by the absence of Leo Messi who is ruled out with a broken arm. Rafinha is the likely candidate to replace the Barca captain on Sunday evening. Valverde opted for the Brazilian midweek against Inter Milan, and his gamble worked out as the attacking midfielder scored the opening goal in the 2-0 victory.

Valverde also has injury problems in central defence with Samuel Umtiti & Thomas Vermaelen unlikely to be available. Clement Lenglet and Gerard Pique are certain to continue their partnership at the back.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stegen; Alba, Lenglet, Pique, Semedo; Busquets, Arthur, Rakitic; Coutinho, Suarez, Rafinha



As for Real Madrid, they are in the depths of a poor run of form that could cost head coach Julian Lopotegui his job. For all intensive purposes, the former Spain coach is a dead man walking, with management at the club weighing up potential suitors before releasing Lopotegui of his duties.

Last time out, Real cruised to a routine 2-1 victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League thanks to goals from Karim Benzema & Marcelo. However, it is the winless run in five league games that has got Los Blancos in trouble. It's the sides worse start to a season in 17 years.

Part of the problem is that Real simply did not invest after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, the clubs all-time leading goalscorer and the supplier of some 50 goals a season for the side. The return of striker Mariano Diaz to the club the only signing of note in the summer, simply put he is not the quality to match up to Ronaldo and as a result Real have suffered. While most of the blame should fall squarely at Real President Florentino Perez, it would seem that Lopotegui will get the boot for his role in the malaise.

In team news, Dani Carvajal is the only injury doubt for the side with a calf complaint. Expect Alvaro Odriozola or Nacho Fernandez to replace him in the side. Whilst left-back Marcelo is expected to start after limping off against Plzen midweek. Croatian Luca Modric may also drop to the bench for the game with Dani Ceballos replacing him in midfield.

Real Madrid Predicted Team

Courtois; Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Odriozola; Casemiro, Kroos, Ceballos; Isco; Benzema, Bale

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Barcelona take on Real Madrid in El Clasico the biggest derby in World Football. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.