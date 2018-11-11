You can watch the Live Match Stream of Barcelona Vs Real Betis via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Goals

32- Goal! It's been coming! Joaquín makes it 2-0!

20- Goal! Betis take the lead! Junior Firpo scores on the breakaway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Now for the visitors Real Betis! Veteran striker Joaquín starts upfront. On loan PSG star Giovani Lo Celso plays alongside William Carvalho in midfield.

Team News! First up Barca! Stop the presses! Messi is back! After injuring his arm against Sevilla, Barca's captain is back in the starting line up. Elsewhere Malcom gets a league start after scoring his first Barca goal against Inter Milan midweek.

🔵🔴 Barça XI

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates for Barcelona Vs Real Betis. The Catalans are looking for their fourth consecutive La Liga victory, but will fave a tough challenge against a Real Betis side who have lost only once in their last five games in all competitions. Stick around of all the latest team news, Live Match Updates & Goals as they go in!