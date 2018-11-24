You can watch the Live Match Stream of Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Ousmane Dembele came off the bench to snatch Barcelona a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.

Diego Costa's first top-flight goal this season looked set to give Diego Simeone his maiden league victory against Barcelona in seven years as Atletico's head coach, which would have taken them to the summit.

But it was not to be as Dembele found space in the box in the last minute to beat Jan Oblak with a low shot that evaded a desperate effort by Lucas Hernandez to clear the ball off the line.

A draw maintains the status quo at the top of LaLiga with Barca a point clear of Atletico having successfully avoided suffering back-to-back league losses for the first time under Ernesto Valverde.

Goals

89- Dembele saves Barca with a goal at the death!

77- Goal! Diego Costa with a bullet header! Atleti have the lead!

Live Updates

Preamble

With Real Madrid losing 3-0 to Eibar means that Barca can take a decisive step in the La Liga title race, but it's going to be a tough ask against Atletico! We are minutes away from kick-off! Stick around for all the latest updates!

Barca is boosted with the return of Samul Umtiti, Arturo Vidal gets the nod in midfield. Ivan Rakotic misses out.

Right! So time for the team news! First up Atletico! Diego Costa is passed fit and starts up from with Griezmann. Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic start in central defence! Godin is injured.

Hello, welcome to the Live Updates of Atletico Vs Barca from the Wanda Metropolitano! It promises to be a cracker in Madrid as third-placed Atletico take on league leaders Barca, in what seems to be a shootout of the La Liga title. Join me for all the latest team news, Live Updates and goals as they go in. It promises to be quite the evening.