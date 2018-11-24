You can watch the Live Match Stream of Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Live Updates

Preamble

With Real Madrid losing 3-0 to Eibar means that Barca can take a decisive step in the La Liga title race, but it's going to be a tough ask against Atletico! We are minutes away from kick-off! Stick around for all the latest updates!

Barca is boosted with the return of Samul Umtiti, Arturo Vidal gets the nod in midfield. Ivan Rakotic misses out.

Right! So time for the team news! First up Atletico! Diego Costa is passed fit and starts up from with Griezmann. Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic start in central defence! Godin is injured.

Hello, welcome to the Live Updates of Atletico Vs Barca from the Wanda Metropolitano! It promises to be a cracker in Madrid as third-placed Atletico take on league leaders Barca, in what seems to be a shootout of the La Liga title. Join me for all the latest team news, Live Updates and goals as they go in. It promises to be quite the evening.