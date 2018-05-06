Preamble

Right we are minutes away from Kick-off at the Camp Nou! As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

An ominous stat from Opta Jose for Real Madrid fans. Can the BBC do it away from home and end their rivals record undefeated streak?!

1 - Real Madrid have only won one of their five Clasicos with BBC in the starting XI in all competitions (L4). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/EaDqdLNlZw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 6, 2018

Much of the pre-match build-up has been around Real Madrid refusing a guard of honor to Barca after they clinched the league last weekend. Our studio guests Ruud Gullit & Marcel Desailly have had their say on it all.

Now for Barca... Iniesta shakes off a calf problem to start in his final El Clasico. As ever, Messi & Suarez lead the line for the Catalans.

We have team news! First up Real Madrid! The BBC starts for Los Blancos! Real going all out attack in a bit to halt Barca's undefeated streak in the league.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Barcelona Vs Real Madrid in El Clasico, one of the biggest derbies in world football. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Having already been crowned La Liga champions last weekend, Barcelona will be looking to maintain their record-breaking undefeated streak when they take on bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday evening. Whilst for Los Blancos, they are fresh from confirming their place in a third straight Champions League final after a 4-3 aggregate victory over German champions Bayern Munich and are relishing the opportunity to halt Barca’s quest for an undefeated season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT



How to watch online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Channel- 11HD



Kick off- 9:45 pm (Mecca)



Stadium-Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona wrapped up their 25th La Liga crown last weekend, with a hard-fought 4-2 victory away to Deportivo La Coruna. Lionel Messi yet again was the star of the show for the Blaugrana scoring a hat-trick. A bus parade through the city followed, but Valverde’s side is fully aware that they must refocus ahead of Real Madrid, with Barca on the brink of history heading into the final games of the season.



Having already captured Real Sociedad’s record undefeated streak of 34 games, if Barca avoids a loss on Sunday they could potentially go the whole campaign undefeated which would be an unprecedented feat for the Catalan side.



In team news, only veteran midfielder Andreas Iniesta is a doubt with a calf injury. Although it’s widely expected that he will be fit for the game, which will be his last El Clasico encounter before moving to China at the end of the season.

Predicted team- Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Coutinho, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi

As for Real Madrid, they prepared for El Clasico with a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League which secured a 4-3 aggregate victory, confirming a third consecutive Champions League final appearance. Having faltered badly domestically, the Champions League has been the saving grace for Real Madrid and a victory in Kiev would represent a major feat for Los Blancos in becoming the first ever side to win three consecutive titles in the Champions League era.

Zidane’s side will certainly be motivated to get one over their eternal rivals Barca, especially if it means they can halt their record-breaking undefeated streak in the league.



In team news, right-back Dani Carvajal is out. Whilst centre back Rapha Verane could be a doubt after picking up a knock in the match against Bayern. After scoring twice against Bayern, striker Karim Benzema is likely to keep his starting place with Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.



Predicted team- Real Madrid



Navas; Vasquez, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Barcelona who is looking to maintain their undefeated season take on Real Madrid in El Clasico. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.