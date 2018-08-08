After the medical that will take place tomorrow, Thursday 9 August, the player will be presented at 1pm in the presidential box at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.
Subsequently, Courtois will go out on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu for the first time wearing the Real Madrid C.F. jersey and will speak to the media in the press room.
Courtois to Real Madrid
