Lionel Messi was substituted with an arm injury that makes him a doubt for next weekend's Clasico but the Barcelona captain inspired a 4-2 home win against Sevilla to send his side top of LaLiga.

Philippe Coutinho scored from Messi's pass in the second minute to get Barca off to a flying start at Camp Nou on Saturday and the Argentina superstar soon doubled the lead.

But Messi had to be substituted having hurt his right arm in an awkward fall and he could miss Wednesday's Champions League game against Inter, as well as next Sunday's showdown with rivals Real Madrid.

Luis Suarez's second-half penalty and a late strike from Ivan Rakitic secured the points despite consolations from Pablo Sarabia and Luis Muriel, Ernesto Valverde's men moving into first place in the table, with Sevilla third after their four-game winning streak ended.

Despite being on a run of one win in five in all competitions, Barca led inside two minutes with Coutinho bending home a sensational first-time strike to complete a wonderful team move involving Messi and Suarez.

Guilherme Arana struck the post but Messi scored a typically brilliant second for his side in the 12th minute, running on to a superb Suarez pass and cutting inside off the right flank to find the bottom-left corner from 20 yards to record his 25th goal against Sevilla.

Messi, though, was then replaced by Ousmane Dembele after landing heavily on his right arm, Barca's treatment team initially patching him up but finding he could not continue.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen twice produced remarkable double saves, then Suarez sealed victory when he sent Tomas Vaclik the wrong way from the penalty spot after he was felled by the goalkeeper.

Sarabia's 79th-minute reply took a vital deflection off former Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet to ruin Ter Stegen's clean sheet, the Germany goalkeeper then making a second double save.

Rakitic added a late fourth with a controlled volley against his old club but Sevilla still had the final say, Muriel bending home a fine finish in added time.

Despite a welcome win, Barcelona will be concerned about Messi's injury ahead of next weekend's Clasico.

What does it mean: Messi major concern

Getting back to winning ways will be a huge relief for Valverde, but Messi's injury gives him another headache. Barca are arguably more reliant on their talisman than ever before and if he is out for any serious length of time, their title aspirations will be severely dented.

Ter Stegen heroics save Barca

A wonderful double save from Ter Stegen was a vital moment for Barca, who then quickly extended their lead from the penalty spot after Suarez was felled. The first save from Andre Silva's header was brilliant but blocking the rebound from Franco Vazquez was arguably even better. Incredibly, Ter Stegen made another amazing double save in the closing stages to keep out Muriel and Sarabia.

Ben Yedder toothless for visitors

Behind Messi and level with team-mate Sarabia, Wissam Ben Yedder was among LaLiga's top scorers this term with nine in all competitions, but the striker had little involvement. Sevilla - now winless in 16 games at Camp Nou - were on the back foot from the off, however, blunting his impact.

What's next?

European action for both sides this week with Barca hosting Inter in the Champions League on Wednesday and Sevilla welcoming Akhisarspor in the Europa League a day later. On Sunday it's Huesca at home for Sevilla, while Barca will hope Messi is fit to face Madrid in the Clasico.

Goals/ Highlights

88 - A fabulous goal for Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona add the fourth goal.

79 - Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

63 - Luis Suarez scores third goal for Barcelona from penalty spot.

12 - Messi scores second goal for Barcelona - left footed shot from outside the box.

2 - Goal! Barca take an early lead. Philippe Countinho with a crisp first time finish!

Live Updates

Preamble

In more Barca news, the club announced plans to revamp the Camp Nou at the clubs general assembly today. How good does the new Barca stadium look?!

Now for Sevilla! Andre Silva leads the line, he has been in fantastic form in recent weeks.

Team News! First up Barca! Leo Messi starts, Samuel Umtiti is still injured, lément Lenglet faces his former side.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Barcelona Vs Sevilla. The Catalans can head to the top of the La Liga standings with a victory over second place Sevilla. Can Messi and Co do the business and put more points between them and Real Madrid (They lost 2-1 to Levante earlier today) ahead of next weekends El Clasico? Join me for Live Updates from the big match!

Preview

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 21:45

Stadium- Camp Nou, Barcelona

Saturday evening will see a top of the table La Liga clash as second place Barcelona entertain shock leaders Sevilla at the Camp Nou. You can watch all of the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

The reigning La Liga Champions have made an uncharacteristically slow start to the campaign, and have been sloppy at times in dropping points to the likes of Valencia, Girona, Atletico Bilbao & a defeat to Leganes. With El Clasico just around the corner, the Catalans need to find their form, and a morale-boosting result is much needed for the side.

Last time out, sloppy defending handed Valencia an early goal before Leo Messi scored a spectacular leveller to ensure that Ernesto Valverde’s side came away with a point. In injury news, both Sergi Roberto & Samuel Umtiti will be out for the Saturday evening game.

As for Sevilla, they have been on a four-game winning streak that has propelled the Andalucian side to the top of the table. This included the 3-0 demolition of Real Madrid. Sevilla boss Pablo Machín only joined the club in the summer and has already worked miracles with the side getting the very best out of the likes of Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Last time out Ben Yedder found the back of the net as Sevilla got the better of Celta Vigo with a 2-1 victory. It means that the team has plenty of momentum heading into the crunch match at the Nou Camp.

You have to go all the way back to October 2015 to find the last time that Sevilla got the better of Barca in the league. Danish midfielder Michael Krohn-Dehli & Vicente Iborra now of Leicester City scored a goal each in six minutes to give Sevilla a memorable 2-1 win.

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Barca look to return to the summit of the La Liga table but will have a tough test against Sevilla. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.