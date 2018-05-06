Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Barcelona took another step in sealing an undefeated season, with a 2-2 draw with bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday evening. The feisty encounter boiled over and Sergio Roberto saw a straight red at the end of the first half for striking Madrid defender Marcello.

It started so well for the right-back Roberto, who produced a perfect cross to set up Luis Suarez who volleyed in the opener with just nine minutes on the clock. Whilst Real hit back and found an equalizer just five minutes later, taking advantage of defensive uncertainty. Toni Kroos knocked in a cross to Karim Benzema who headed across the goal to give Cristiano Ronaldo an easy finish from three yards out. Ronaldo was tackled hard when tapping in the goal and was substituted at halftime.

The tie degenerated in the closing moments of the first half when Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos & Lionel Messi picked up yellow cards. Whilst Roberto was given his marching orders seconds later for striking Marcello.

The Catalans seemed unfazed by being reduced to ten men, and impressed in the second half in their 4-3-2 formation, working well on the break. With 52 minutes on the clock, Suarez got the better of Verane and squared the ball to Messi who skipped around two Madrid defenders before arrowing the ball into the bottom corner. Inspired stuff from the Barcelona number ten. Iniesta made way for Paulinho to a standing ovation, in what was his final El Clasico as a Barca player.

Messi raced away on the counter and could have settled the tie, if not for a fine reaction save from Madrid stopper Kaylor Navas. From then on, Madrid made their numerical advantage count and with twenty minutes left to play Los Blancos found a leveller. Bale, who had up to that point had a quiet night, latched onto substitute Marco Asensio's pass and struck a curling shot past ter Stegen to ensure that El Clasico ended honours even.

Live Updates

Second Half

90 + 4 Peep! All over! 2-2 What a frantic, feisty El Clasico. Bale grabs a late leveller and Barca's long undefeated streak continues. They might still go the whole league season undefeated. Match Report to follow!

90+4- Bale has a shot from distance, it deflects out. Last minute corner for Real.

90+4- Kovacic with a perfect tackle on Paulinho

90+2 Suarez makes way. Paco Alcácer comes on.

90- Four minutes of football to be played!

88- The referee hasn't had the best night. He's failed to manage the players here.

85- Suarez gets clattered by Ramos and Real Madrid play on to plenty of boos from the Nou Camp crowd. This is getting tasty.

83- Final sub for Real. Toni Kroos is replaced by Kovacic

83- Marcello with another deep cross. Pique beats Bale to the header. Corner Real Madrid.

82- Messi again from a tight angle. Navas is equal to it and palms it out for a corner, which is wasted.

80- What a chance for Barca, all created by the hard work of Messi, who chases down a lost cause his curling shot goes just wide.

76- Bale gets himself in the book for smashing into Samedo.

75- Penalty for Real Madrid?! Marcello takes a tumble as he clashes with Alba. Los Blancos player swarms the referee who waves the protests away. Marcello gets a yellow for his protest.

74- Real are growing in confidence here, and are seeing more of the ball.

71- Goal! Bale! 2-2! That came from nowhere! Asensio with the assist, Bale with a fine curling shot that beats ter Stegen. 2-2! Game on!

69- Messi on the break, one on one with Navas. The Costa Rican keeper stays big and produces a good save to deny another Barca goal.

67- Lucas Vasquez is on for Nacho.

66- Benzema digs out a cross to the back post. Asensio is free, but he fluffs the volley.

64- Barca has been supreme in the second half. Real have missed Ronaldo.

62- Dangerous Free-kick for Barca as Messi gets clattered by Casemiro. The resulting free-kick smashes into the wall.

58- Nearly an immediate impact from Paulinho, who can't quite latch onto the cross from Samedo. He does, however, clatter into Navas who looks in a bad way. He'll be fine.

57- Iniesta waves goodbye to his final El Clasico, the midfielder is taken off to a standing ovation. Paulinho comes on in his stead.

55- The Camp Nou has erupted. That was a fantastic goal on the breakaway. Only Messi could have scored that (no really)

52- Goal! 2-1 Barca! It had to be Messi! What a fine strike. Suarez gets the better of Verane (On first look he seems to trip Verane) The Uruguayan picks out Messi who weaves around two Madrid players before knocking the ball into the bottom corner past Navas. The 10 men of Barca are 2-1 up!

50- Messi is dropping a little deeper in a bit to control the play.

46- Iniesta is caught in possession by Marcello who has a shot from distance, which is high and wide.

Peep- Barca get us back underway!

Sub news! Ronaldo is off for Real! Asensio replaces him. Nelson Semedo is on for Barca, he'll replace Coutinho!

First Half

Peep- A frantic first half is brought to an end! Plenty of yellow cards and a red for Sergi Roberto. The match has boiled over. Plenty to go in this! 1-1! Join me in 15 minutes!

45+2- Red Card for Sergi Roberto, an off the ball incident sees Roberto hit Marcello. Straight red for the wingback.

45+1 Bale goes hard on Umtiti, and wraps his studs in his calf. Amazingly no yellow card.

45- Two minutes of extra time to be played.

44- It's all kicking off in the final minutes of the first half. Leo Messi picks up a yellow for a late tackle on Sergio Ramos who tumbles to the turf. The Real Madrid captain is fast becoming the pantomime villain of this match.

42- Ramos and Suarez come together, with Suarez getting elbowed. The referee gives them both a yellow for their troubles.

40- Coutinho with a perfect ball to play in Messi. Thankfully Navas is wise to it, and comes out quickly to steal the ball off the feet of the Argentine striker.

39-Yet more pressure from Los Blancos. This time Benzema attempts a curling shot from the left wing which flies out wide.

37- Not for the first time tonight, Marcello digs out a cross to the back post. Ronaldo gets up to it, his looping header ends up on the top of the net.

35- Real have started to dominate possession heading into the final ten or so minutes. They should really be in the lead.

30- Varane grabs a yellow for pulling down Suarez, meanwhile Alba and Modric has a scuffle off the ball. It's all handbags really, the game gets back underway.

27- Ronaldo has another shot from distance which trickles past the far post. That's three big chances for Real wasted. Barca look rattled.

26- Another chance for Real! Modric with a perfect through ball for Ronaldo, ter Stegen gets out quickly to block the ball.

25- Benzema sets up Toni Kroos, who smashes the ball over. Real are threatening here.

23- No Limping from Ronaldo there! Nacho knocks in a cross and the Portuguese striker rises high to head well over the bar.

19- Modric gets called up for a high foot on Busquets. How does that work? He's tiny!

17- Ronaldo is limping, it's not looking good for the number 7.

14- Goal! 1-1 Just like that Real Madrid hit back! Toni Kroos picks out Benzema at the back post who heads across the goal, Ronaldo is left with a tap-in. He looks like he took a clattering from Pique, but I'll wager he will carry on. Shocking defending from Barca! 1-1!

12- Nacho picks up the first yellow of the evening for a challenge on Luis Suarez

9-Goal! 1-0 Sergi Roberto is set free on the right wing, the fullback picks out Luis Suarez who volleys into the back of the net. A fine finish from the Uruguayan. 1-0 Barca.

7- Ronaldo gets in on the act! He's on the left wing of a 4-3-3 by my guess. His shot from distance is easily gathered by ter Stegen

4- Messi curls in a free-kick from the right-hand side, straight into the grateful hands of Navas.

2- Tepid start- Suarez has the first chance of note as he is slid in by Messi his shot flies wide.

Peep- We are underway! Real Madrid get the party started!

Preamble

Right we are minutes away from Kick-off at the Camp Nou! As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

An ominous stat from Opta Jose for Real Madrid fans. Can the BBC do it away from home and end their rivals record undefeated streak?!

1 - Real Madrid have only won one of their five Clasicos with BBC in the starting XI in all competitions (L4). Challenge. pic.twitter.com/EaDqdLNlZw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 6, 2018

Much of the pre-match build-up has been around Real Madrid refusing a guard of honor to Barca after they clinched the league last weekend. Our studio guests Ruud Gullit & Marcel Desailly have had their say on it all.

Now for Barca... Iniesta shakes off a calf problem to start in his final El Clasico. As ever, Messi & Suarez lead the line for the Catalans.

We have team news! First up Real Madrid! The BBC starts for Los Blancos! Real going all out attack in a bit to halt Barca's undefeated streak in the league.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Barcelona Vs Real Madrid in El Clasico, one of the biggest derbies in world football. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Having already been crowned La Liga champions last weekend, Barcelona will be looking to maintain their record-breaking undefeated streak when they take on bitter rivals Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday evening. Whilst for Los Blancos, they are fresh from confirming their place in a third straight Champions League final after a 4-3 aggregate victory over German champions Bayern Munich and are relishing the opportunity to halt Barca’s quest for an undefeated season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Barcelona wrapped up their 25th La Liga crown last weekend, with a hard-fought 4-2 victory away to Deportivo La Coruna. Lionel Messi yet again was the star of the show for the Blaugrana scoring a hat-trick. A bus parade through the city followed, but Valverde’s side is fully aware that they must refocus ahead of Real Madrid, with Barca on the brink of history heading into the final games of the season.



Having already captured Real Sociedad’s record undefeated streak of 34 games, if Barca avoids a loss on Sunday they could potentially go the whole campaign undefeated which would be an unprecedented feat for the Catalan side.



In team news, only veteran midfielder Andreas Iniesta is a doubt with a calf injury. Although it’s widely expected that he will be fit for the game, which will be his last El Clasico encounter before moving to China at the end of the season.

Predicted team- Barcelona

Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Coutinho, Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Suarez, Messi

As for Real Madrid, they prepared for El Clasico with a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League which secured a 4-3 aggregate victory, confirming a third consecutive Champions League final appearance. Having faltered badly domestically, the Champions League has been the saving grace for Real Madrid and a victory in Kiev would represent a major feat for Los Blancos in becoming the first ever side to win three consecutive titles in the Champions League era.

Zidane’s side will certainly be motivated to get one over their eternal rivals Barca, especially if it means they can halt their record-breaking undefeated streak in the league.



In team news, right-back Dani Carvajal is out. Whilst centre back Rapha Verane could be a doubt after picking up a knock in the match against Bayern. After scoring twice against Bayern, striker Karim Benzema is likely to keep his starting place with Cristiano Ronaldo upfront.



Predicted team- Real Madrid



Navas; Vasquez, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter Barcelona who is looking to maintain their undefeated season take on Real Madrid in El Clasico. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.