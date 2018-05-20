Now for Sociedad! Former Manchester United player Adnan Januzaj is set to play on the right wing.

Team News! First up Barca! Of course he starts! Iniesta gets the nod in midfield. No Messi tonight, Suarez and Dembele lead the line.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates for the final La Liga game of the season for Barcelona who will take on Real Sociedad. The game has some extra significance as Barca midfielder Andrés Iniesta waves goodbye to the Catalan club in what is bound to be an emotional evening. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.