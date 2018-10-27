Diego Godin and Filipe Luis were on target as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano to move top of LaLiga.

Atletico bounced back from a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League with Godin and Filipe Luis on target either side of half-time.

That loss was the heaviest of Diego Simeone's seven-year spell at Atletico, but his side have now taken 14 points from a possible 18 to climb to the summit.

Last season's champions Barcelona, though, can reclaim top spot on Sunday if they avoid defeat at home to Real Madrid in the first Clasico of 2018-19.

Antoine Griezmann's improvised volley flew over the crossbar as Atletico made a slow start in response to their Champions League humiliation.

Ruben Pardo fired off target twice in quick succession but Atleti took the lead shortly before half-time.

Angel Correa did brilliantly to turn away from Kevin Rodrigues and Raul Navas could only deflect the low cross out for captain Godin to finish smartly into the bottom-right corner.

And it was another defender who struck the decisive second goal on the hour-mark.

Filipe Luis, a half-time replacement for World Cup-winning defender Lucas Hernandez who went off as a precaution with a muscle problem, sent a smashing finish into the top-right corner, giving former Atletico goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya no chance.

Diego Costa fired straight at Moya as Atletico sought to extend their lead, but Simeone and his side can watch El Clasico from their lofty position atop LaLiga.