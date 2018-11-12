Solari remains tight-lipped on Real Madrid future

Interim head coach Santiago Solari refused to be drawn on his Real Madrid future after guiding Los Blancos to a fourth consecutive win against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The 4-2 victory at Balaidos means the Argentine is the first Madrid coach to prevail in his first four competitive games in charge since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009.

Solari has steadied the ship following the 5-1 Clasico thumping that led to Julen Lopetegui's dismissal last month and has put himself in pole position to land the top job permanently with his 14-day temporary spell now at an end.

The 42-year-old was in no mood to confirm whether he considers himself the favourite for the post, however, telling a media conference: "The important thing is to do what is necessary for the good of the team, everything else doesn't matter."

Solari was indebted to a fine performance from Karim Benzema against Celta, the Frenchman scoring his side's first and forcing Gustavo Cabral into an own goal after the interval.

Sergio Ramos and Dani Ceballos also got on the scoresheet in the closing stages for Madrid, who are now sixth, within four points of leaders Barcelona after the defending champions' surprise 4-3 loss at home to Real Betis.

The only negative for Madrid was the loss of Casemiro, Sergio Reguilon and Nacho Fernandez to injury, with Solari stating afterwards that he was less than impressed with Celta's robust approach.

"Celta played very aggressively," he added.

"Casemiro had to come off, Gareth [Bale] made a huge effort because the kick he received was causing him problems.

"Their challenges were at the limit of what's allowed and we suffered because of that."