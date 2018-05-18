Real Madrid are really interested in Alaba - agent

Real Madrid are interested in signing David Alaba from Bayern Munich, according to the player's father and agent.

Alaba has spent his whole career at Bayern, barring a loan spell at Hoffenheim, winning seven Bundesliga titles at the club.

The versatile Austria international has long been linked with Madrid, suggesting in a March interview he could be ready for a "new challenge".

And the 25-year-old's father and agent George says a move to the Champions League finalists could be on the cards.

"Everyone knows that Real Madrid are really interested in David," George Alaba told AS. "But we can’t say anything right now.

"We'll see what happens in the summer. Now isn't the moment to discuss who is interested in him.

"Everyone already knows of Madrid's interest, it's no secret. But right now there's nothing to say. He has to wait and see at the end of the season."