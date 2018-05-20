Messi wins fifth European Golden Shoe

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has won the European Golden Shoe for a fifth time.

The Argentina international claimed the prize after scoring 34 goals in LaLiga this season, helping his club to a 25th league triumph.

Messi - who came off the bench in Barcelona’s final-day win over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on Sunday - also won the award last year, as well as in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

His impressive tally came from 32 starts and saw him top the charts ahead of Mohamed Salah, who netted 32 goals in a stunning debut season for Liverpool, while Tottenham striker Harry Kane rounded out the top three after plundering 30 goals for his side in the Premier League.

Four-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo finished ninth in the rankings after scoring 26 goals for Real Madrid in LaLiga.