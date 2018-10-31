Lionel Messi has returned to training for Barcelona 11 days after suffering a fractured arm against Sevilla. The club confirmed the news via their website, also adding that Sergio Busquets & Marc-André ter Stegen also missed training today.

In the absence of Messi, Barca defeated Inter Milan 2-0, before thrashing rivals Real Madrid 5-1 in El Clasico. It's not immediately clear when Messi will be back in first team action, however, it is unlikely that Barca's talismanic captain will take part in this evenings Copa Del Rey tie against Cultural Leonesa.