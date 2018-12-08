English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
La Liga

Messi makes more LaLiga history with goals record

Messi makes more LaLiga history with goals record

Getty Images

Lionel Messi wrote a fresh chapter in the LaLiga history books as the Barcelona captain set another record in his side's Catalan derby clash away to Espanyol.

Messi opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick at RCDE Stadium on Saturday, with Ernesto Valverde's men looking to open up a three-point lead atop the table.

His goal means Messi has reached 10 for the season already in the league this term, becoming the first player to hit the landmark in 13 consecutive LaLiga seasons.

Messi's free-kick was also the eighth set-piece he has scored this year in LaLiga, three more than any team in Europe's top-five leagues have collectively managed in 2018.

The Argentina star finished fifth in this week's Ballon d'Or voting behind Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Cristiano Ronaldo and winner Luka Modric.

FC Barcelona messi La Liga
Previous La Liga: Valencia 1 Sevilla 1
Read
La Liga: Valencia 1 Sevilla 1
Next La Liga - Espanyol 0 Barcelona 4 - Match Report
Read
La Liga - Espanyol 0 Barcelona 4 - Match Report