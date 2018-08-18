Lopetegui open to rotating Real Madrid goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois is not certain to be an automatic starter at Real Madrid with Julen Lopetegui suggesting his goalkeepers could be regularly rotated.

Incumbent number one Keylor Navas held his place in the 4-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup while Courtois, who travelled to Tallinn, was left out of the squad entirely.

The Belgium international had been expected to slot straight in after arriving from Chelsea for a reported €39million, but the position remains up for grabs ahead of the club's LaLiga opener against Getafe on Sunday.

Lopetegui is prepared to keep the 26-year-old waiting as he weighs up his options in goal.

"There isn't a magic formula. We need to manage it week by week," the Los Blancos boss said.

"We will see as we go who is best for the team at any given time. We have two magnificent goalkeepers, and others as well.

"But of course these are two international-level keepers and we will try to manage it well and make decisions for the team.

"Of course there is huge competition for the team but I see it as something positive in that position. It's good for the team to have competition."

While Courtois and Navas battle for the starting spot, at least two of Kiko Casilla, Luca Zidane and new signing Andriy Lunin appear set to be trimmed from a crowded stable of goalkeepers.

Other areas of the squad are less equipped, but Lopetegui is adamant he has enough quality at his disposal to challenge for trophies.

"We are convinced and we trust in the talent we have to work for the team together," he said.

"They have a fantastic attitude. I am sure that we will see a talented Real Madrid with a good mentality, as that's what we all want.

"The important thing is the players that are here. The ones that aren't here, aren't important."