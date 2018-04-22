It's a good time for Iniesta to leave Barca, says father

Andres Iniesta is set to make a difficult decision but his father Jose Antonio believes the time is right for the Barcelona great to leave the LaLiga giants.

Iniesta celebrated Copa del Rey glory following Saturday's 5-0 demolition of Sevilla as he reportedly nears a move to the Chinese Super League.

The 33-year-old midfielder – who scored in the victory in Madrid – said he will make an announcement on his future "this week" with Chongqing Lifan favourites to sign the Spanish star.

"He's going to make a difficult decision," he said in an interview with Cadena SER.

"If he chooses to leave then you have to respect it.

"I think it's a good time for him to take such a tough step and he intends to announce his decision next week."

Iniesta scored Barca's fourth at the Wanda Metropolitano before he received a standing ovation as he was substituted with two minutes remaining.

"It's good for him to score his first goal in a Copa del Rey final," Iniesta's father said.

"Now the match is over, I'm calmer. My son has done well, he's played in his style."