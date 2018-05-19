Isco 'in the right place' at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Isco believes he is at the right club to achieve his goals, despite speculation over a possible transfer.

The Spain international has not always been assured of a starting spot under Zinedine Zidane and has only completed 90 minutes five times in LaLiga this season.

It has been suggested the 26-year-old could look to leave the Santiago Bernabeu after the World Cup, with Manchester City among the clubs said to be interested.

However, Isco has moved to calm any talk over his future.

"I'm young and I'm not content with anything," he told reporters at the presentation of his new fragrance. "I want to keep aspiring to the maximum and I'm in the right place."

The midfielder has been included in Madrid's 18-man squad for Saturday's final LaLiga match of the season against Villarreal.

Zidane has named a strong group to take to Estadio de la Ceramica, which includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Marcelo, despite the Champions League final taking place in just one week's time.

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is the only notable senior player to have been left out.