Iniesta news conference confirmed amid reports of exit announcement

Andres Iniesta will address the media on Friday amid reports of his imminent Barcelona exit for the Chinese Super League.

The Spain international signed a new "lifetime" contract with Barca in October and has enjoyed a strong campaign, with the Catalans primed to complete a domestic double if they wrap up LaLiga success as expected.

But his deal reportedly contains an exit clause which would allow him to leave at the end of the season if he desired, and rumours of interest from CSL clubs began to circulate early this year.

Although claims of an announcement in the wake of Copa del Rey success proved to be wide of the mark, confirmation of a news conference has been expected all week.

And while Barca have not revealed the reason for Iniesta addressing the media, they have said the news conference will go ahead at 13:30 CET (12:30 BST) on Friday.

Iniesta is thought to be close to an agreement with Chongqing Lifan, who are coached by former Portugal international Paulo Bento.