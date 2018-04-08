Griezmann denies Barcelona deal is done

Told by a reporter on TF1 that "according to our information you are going to sign", the French international replied: "I don't where your information comes from but, for now, there's nothing."

TF1 insisted, nevertheless, that "talks are well advanced" between the Catalan giants and the 27-year-old Frenchman.

Griezmann, who has a 100-million euro ($123m) buyout clause in his contract, said last month that he would decide on a move before the World Cup which starts on June 14.

Last year he said that there was "a six in ten chance" he would move to Manchester United only to sign a contract extension with Atletico.