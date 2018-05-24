Garitano in, Canales out at Real Sociedad

Asier Garitano has been appointed the new head coach of Real Sociedad.

La Real confirmed the news on Thursday, Garitano signing a three-year deal after leaving Leganes, who he led to promotion before keeping them in LaLiga this season.

"Good luck Asier in your new adventure," Leganes said in a club statement.

"As you said when you left, we hope to see you in the away dugout for a head-to-head encounter and we hope to beat you, even if we know that after the match you will always be one of our own."

Garitano replaces Imanol Alguacil, who took over on an interim basis from the dismissed Eusebio Sacristan in March.

Unai Emery had been linked with the role, but the former Paris Saint-Germain coach was appointed by Premier League side Arsenal this week.

Real Sociedad have also confirmed the departure of midfielder Sergio Canales, who is expected to join Real Betis on a free transfer.

"I'm privileged to have played for Real Sociedad and that's something I'm going to keep forever," Canales wrote on Twitter.