Atletico complete move for Villarreal star Rodri

Atletico Madrid have completed a move for Villarreal midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal.

The Europa League winners confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old on Thursday following prolonged speculation.

Rodri will officially join Diego Simeone's side on July 1, having made 47 appearances for Villarreal in the 2017-18 campaign.

He also made his Spain debut, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Germany in March.

The former Atletico youth talent plays as a holding midfielder and won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2015.