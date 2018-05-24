English
Atletico complete move for Villarreal star Rodri

It is a transfer that has been on the cards for several months, but Rodri's switch to Atletico Madrid was confirmed on Thursday.

Atletico Madrid have completed a move for Villarreal midfielder Rodri on a five-year deal.

The Europa League winners confirmed the signing of the 21-year-old on Thursday following prolonged speculation.

Rodri will officially join Diego Simeone's side on July 1, having made 47 appearances for Villarreal in the 2017-18 campaign.

He also made his Spain debut, featuring in the 1-1 draw against Germany in March.

The former Atletico youth talent plays as a holding midfielder and won the European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2015.

