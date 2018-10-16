International Friendly - Sweden 1 Slovakia 1

Slovakia struck ten minutes from time to ensure they came away with a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Tuesday evening. Sweden opened the scoring thanks to John Guidetti who initially missed his first time shot from a Kristoffer Olsson cross, but the Deportivo Alavés striker pounced on uncertainty by the Slovakian defence to poke in the opener on the 52nd minute.

Slovakia was not to be denied and found a way back into the match on the 81st minute when Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnák cracked a shot from outside the box to beat Swedish stopper Karl-Johan Johnsson from range.