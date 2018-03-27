Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook

Colombia failed to follow-up their impressive victory over France with another win as Miguel Borja missed a late penalty and a glut of chances in a 0-0 draw against Australia.

Half-time substitute Borja was denied from the spot by birthday boy Danny Vukovic and hit the post twice – the second coming in the last minute of stoppage time – as Colombia failed to show the clinical edge that saw them come from two goals down to beat Les Blues 3-2 in their previous outing.

Jose Pekerman's team were by far the better side at Fulham's Craven Cottage and produced plenty of the fast attacking breaks and skilful forward play they hope will bring them success at the World Cup, but ultimately failed to convert a number of excellent chances.

The best of those fell to Palmeiras forward Borja, who was afforded frequent opportunities by a ragged Australian defence that had four goals put past it by Norway last time out.

On a frustrating night for Colombia, Pekerman also saw defender Oscar Murillo carried off with a potentially serious injury.

The result and a clean sheet will come as a relief to Australia coach Bert van Marwijk who, while failing to claim his first victory since taking the job, will have been pleased to earn a respectable draw.