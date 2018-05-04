Woods makes solid start as Peterson leads at Quail Hollow

John Peterson upstaged several big names to grab a two-shot lead at the Wells Fargo Championship as Tiger Woods made a solid start.

Peterson carded a six-under 65 at Quail Hollow, thanks largely to back-to-back eagles at the seventh and eighth holes Thursday.

The American mixed those two eagles with three birdies and just one bogey to hold a two-shot advantage.

On a congested leaderboard, Peter Malnati, Tyrrell Hatton, Johnson Wagner, Keith Mitchell and Kyle Stanley are at four under in a tie for second.

Rory McIlroy, who has six top-10 finishes in eight starts at Quail Hollow, made the best start of the big names.

The Northern Irishman opened with a three-under 68 to be tied for seventh.

Woods made a mixed start in Charlotte, North Carolina, shooting an even-par 71.

The 14-time major champion is playing at the tournament for the first time since 2012 and managed three birdies to go with as many bogeys.

"Ball-striking wise I'm fine, I'm right there," Woods said. "If I make a couple of putts, I'm two or three under par which is fine."

Justin Thomas, back at the scene of his 2017 US PGA Championship win, struggled to a two-over 73.

World number 14 Jason Day fared much better, carding a two-under 69 to be in a tie for 17th.

Brian Harman, last year's winner at Eagle Point Golf Club, could only manage a one-over 72.