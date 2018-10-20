English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Golf

Koepka in control in South Korea, on track to become world number one

Koepka in control in South Korea, on track to become world number one

Getty Images

Brooks Koepka is on track to become world number one after opening up a four-shot lead at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges on Saturday.

The American three-time major champion moved into 13 under at Jeju Island, South Korea after shooting a five-under 67 in the third round.

Koepka is well-placed to secure a fifth PGA Tour win, which would guarantee him the world number one ranking for the first time in his career.

The 28-year-old holed five birdies – including two to finish – and no bogeys during his third round, taking complete control of the event.

Scott Piercy (72) and Ian Poulter (68) are Koepka's nearest challengers, sitting at nine under.

A group of six players are a shot further back, including Rafa Cabrera Bello, who surged into contention with a seven-under 65.

The Spaniard is joined by Cameron Smith (67), Jamie Lovemark (68), Pat Perez (68), Gary Woodland (68) and Chez Reavie (70) in a tie for fourth.

Jason Day enjoyed a strong round with a seven-under 65, but the Australian appears too far back at seven under.

Justin Thomas, the winner of the inaugural event last year, has been unable to get going, an even-par 72 leaving him at one under.

Previous Europe regain Ryder Cup as majestic Molinari earns
Read
Europe regain Ryder Cup as majestic Molinari earns fitting finale
Next