Match Report

Paris Saint-Germain claimed their third domestic treble in four seasons as Giovani Lo Celso and Edinson Cavani sunk gallant minnows Les Herbiers 2-0 in the final of the Coupe de France.

The third-tier side stuck gamely to the task of tackling French football's all-conquering force having made it to the Stade de France without facing Ligue 1 opposition.

Argentina midfielder Lo Celso struck the post twice before opening the scoring and, in the second half, Les Herbiers goalkeeper Matthieu Pichot came to the fore with a string of superb saves.

But Cavani forced Pichot to give away a 74th-minute penalty and he made no mistake from the spot, ensuring Unai Emery will depart Paris with a clean sweep of France's major trophies to his name.

Les Herbiers and their head coach Stephane Masala must now turn their attention towards the far less glamorous task of ensuring their Championnat National campaign does not conclude with relegation in Friday's final round of fixtures.

Shortly after chatting with French president Emmanuel Macron during the pre-match pleasantries, Les Herbiers captain Sebastien Flochon had a 20-yard effort deflected behind for a corner inside the opening minute.

PSG smothered that adrenaline-fuelled start from the underdogs and, when Kylian Mbappe's cutback was scrambled out to the edge of the box, Lo Celso struck the post left-footed.

Les Herbiers' commitment to passing out of defence frequently threatened peril and Mbappe guided an eighth-minute volley against the same left upright that denied Lo Celso.

Lo Celso floated a curling shot against Pichot's overworked post again but the 21-year-old midfielder finally found the corner he had been aiming for from the edge of the area in the 25th minute.

Dani Alves rippled the side netting with a superb 34th-minute free-kick and Mbappe headed wide from Thiago Silva's raking pass, but Les Herbiers avoided any further damage before the break.

A combination of Pichot and the post denied Cavani in the 49th minute following a delightful backheeled one-two from Mbappe.

The resulting corner was worked short and Mbappe thought he had PSG's second when he crashed home on the rebound, but a VAR referral showed Marquinhos used his hand from the initial attempt.

Pichot was starting to revel on the big stage, making a stunning reaction save with his left boot to deny Cavani from a Yuri Berchiche pass. A 70th-minute stop from Mbappe at point-blank range was similarly improbable. Les Herbiers' goalkeeper belatedly blotted his night's work by taking down Cavani as the Uruguay striker looked to round him and PSG's record goalscorer put the result beyond doubt, blasting past Pichot's dive.

Roared forward by their still-buoyant supporters, Les Herbiers almost claimed a consolation goal in stoppage time but substitute Clement Couturier could not finish after rounding PSG keeper Kevin Trapp.

Live Updates

Second Half

Peep! PSG have won four Coupe De France crowns in a row! Les Herbiers put up a spirited fight, but the Parisians win it 2-0! Match Report to follow!

90+3 Heroic stuff from Les Herbiers! Trapp races off the line, the minnows can't get it around the keeper!

90- Four minutes of extra time.

87- Les Herbiers sub Eickmayer who has run his socks off tonight is replaced by Couturier

84- PSG subs- Alves makes way, Meunier comes on. Mbappé also comes off, he's replaced by Pastore

82-Alves looks like he is coming off.

79-Gboho wins a dangerous free-kick for Les Herbiers, meanwhile, Dani Alves looks to have tweaked something. The free kick is saved by Trapp

73- GOAL! Penalty for PSG... Cavani smashes it into the bottom corner. 2-0 surely that's game over now!

69- Mbappé my word he should of scored that! Pichot with an amazing save!

66- Mbappé has a crack. It's out for a corner. Meanwhile, Draxler is on for Thiago Motta.

61- Subs for Les Herbiers Vanbaleghem goes off Dabasse who is an attacker comes on. Gboho replaces Germann.

57- Di Maria with a Rabona cross, it looks impressive, but Les Herbiers does well to get the ball away again!

53-Pichot with a save to deny Cavani. Amazingly the third division side are still in this!

50- VAR DRAMA! PSG knock the ball in the goal, but it won't stand as Marquinos handles the ball in the build-up. PSG are angry, Les Herbiers fans are over-the-moon!

Peep! Back underway at the Stade De France!

First Half

Peep! Half-time! Heroic stuff from the third division side. Giovani lo Celso's goal is the difference at the break! 1-0 PSG. Join me in 15!

45- One minute of stoppage time, in what has been a fantastic half for Les Herbiers. I figured PSG would have been 3-0 up at this point.

42- Dangerous cross by Di Maria, Les Herbiers get it clear.

38- Thiago Silva knocks the ball into the box, Mbappé heads wide.

34- Dani Alves with a free-kick from 35 yards out, Pichot was scrambling but has it covered... Just...

32-Mbappé smashes the ball across the face of the goal! Les Herbiers gets it away.

31- Dani Alves throws in a cross, the ball flies over Thiago Motta's head at the back post.

29- You have to credit the Les Herbiers fans who have been in full voice since kick-off!

25- Goal! Giovani lo Celso gives PSG the lead! A curling effort in the bottom corner 1-0 PSG!

24- Vanbaleghem smashes into lo Celso. No yellow for the Herbiers man.

21- POST! Third time for PSG! Giovani lo Celso 's curling shot cracks the woodwork. The Les Herbiers goal is living a charmed life here...

Tweet of the day... Les Herbiers

17- Corner for PSG, Thiago Silva heads well over.

15- Through ball to Di Maria, keeper Pichot is quickly out to smother the ball.

14- PSG wing back Berchiche picks up the first card of the evening.

13- Predictably PSG is camped in the Les Herbiers half. The third division have done very well in the early exchanges.

11- A rare moment of Herbiers possession. PSG quickly win the ball back.

8- Mbappé hits the post! A lovely ball from Motta, a deft touch from the French international which hits the post. The second time tonight PSG hit the woodwork!

6- Nervy stuff from the third division side. Les Herbiers get the ball away.

4- First chance for PSG. Lo Celso CRACKS the upright with a shot from outside the box.

Peep- Les Herbiers get us underway!

Okay... Handshakes are done (Finally)

Oh hello, Emmanuel Macron is on the scene. More handshakes ensue...

Handshakes are done! Time for some football! Full house at the Stade De France today, one of my favourite stadiums in Europe...

Preamble

The Stade De France is looking magnificent in the sunshine! Just imagine if Les Herbiers shock PSG...

Now the team sheet for Les Herbiers which translates to Herbarium (give it a google)

We have team news! PSG first up! The Parisians should be quietly confident of getting the better of third division Les Herbiers

Preview

Tuesday evening French minnows Les Herbiers are set for the biggest match of their history when they take on PSG in the Coup De France final on Tuesday evening. The tiny club who are currently in the French third tier is based in the western region Pays de la Loire, will face the might of PSG who are looking to complete the domestic treble this season. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Les Herbiers who have knocked out the likes of second division sides Auxerre and Lens on route to the final. The tie has the potential to be one of the biggest mismatches in footballing history. Les Herbiers have yet to confirm their status in the third division, compared to PSG who romped to the Ligue 1 crown with five games to spare, all thanks in part to the effort of Neymar the world’s most expensive player.

In team news, Quentin Bonnet is unavailable through injury for Herbiers. Whilst Sébastien Flochon, a former Lyon academy player will captain the side at the Stade De France.

Predicted team- Les Herbiers

Pichot, Hery, Fofana, Dequaire, Pagerie, Flochon, Eickmayer, Bongongui, Dabasse, Rocheteau, David.

As for PSG, they have made light work of the Coup De France this year, knocking out the likes of Marseille, Sochaux and Caen on route to the final. Having won the league cup and league crown, outgoing PSG boss Unai Emery will be looking to end his season on a high.

In team news, Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti are out through injury. Whilst despite returning to training this week, the game is too soon for Brazilian superstar Neymar who is recovering from a fractured metatarsal.

Predicted team- PSG

Trapp, Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Berchiche, Lo Celso, Rabiot, Draxler, Mbappe, Di Maria, Cavani.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when big spenders PSG take on minnows Les Herbiers in the Coupe De France final. As ever, you can watch all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.