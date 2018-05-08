Les Herbiers Vs PSG- Live Updates, How to watch, Team lineups, Steaming information

Mitch Freeley

Live Updates

8- Mbappé hits the post! A lovely ball from Motta, a deft touch from the French international which hits the post. The second time tonight PSG hit the woodwork!

6- Nervy stuff from the third division side. Les Herbiers get the ball away.

4- First chance for PSG. Lo Celso CRACKS the upright with a shot from outside the box.

Peep- Les Herbiers get us underway!

Okay... Handshakes are done (Finally)

Oh hello, Emmanuel Macron is on the scene. More handshakes ensue...

Handshakes are done! Time for some football! Full house at the Stade De France today, one of my favourite stadiums in Europe...

Preamble

The Stade De France is looking magnificent in the sunshine! Just imagine if Les Herbiers shock PSG...

Now the team sheet for Les Herbiers which translates to Herbarium (give it a google)

We have team news! PSG first up! The Parisians should be quietly confident of getting the better of third division Les Herbiers

Preview

Tuesday evening French minnows Les Herbiers are set for the biggest match of their history when they take on PSG in the Coup De France final on Tuesday evening. The tiny club who are currently in the French third tier is based in the western region Pays de la Loire, will face the might of PSG who are looking to complete the domestic treble this season. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Les Herbiers who have knocked out the likes of second division sides Auxerre and Lens on route to the final. The tie has the potential to be one of the biggest mismatches in footballing history. Les Herbiers have yet to confirm their status in the third division, compared to PSG who romped to the Ligue 1 crown with five games to spare, all thanks in part to the effort of Neymar the world’s most expensive player.

In team news, Quentin Bonnet is unavailable through injury for Herbiers. Whilst Sébastien Flochon, a former Lyon academy player will captain the side at the Stade De France.

Predicted team- Les Herbiers

Pichot, Hery, Fofana, Dequaire, Pagerie, Flochon, Eickmayer, Bongongui, Dabasse, Rocheteau, David.

As for PSG, they have made light work of the Coup De France this year, knocking out the likes of Marseille, Sochaux and Caen on route to the final. Having won the league cup and league crown, outgoing PSG boss Unai Emery will be looking to end his season on a high.

In team news, Lassana Diarra and Marco Verratti are out through injury. Whilst despite returning to training this week, the game is too soon for Brazilian superstar Neymar who is recovering from a fractured metatarsal.

Predicted team- PSG

Trapp, Meunier, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Berchiche, Lo Celso, Rabiot, Draxler, Mbappe, Di Maria, Cavani.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter when big spenders PSG take on minnows Les Herbiers in the Coupe De France final. As ever, you can watch all the action on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.