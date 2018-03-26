Wenger: Emery should be given time at PSG

Mitch Freeley

Arsene Wenger has had his say on the future of PSG boss Unai Emery, distancing himself from potentially replacing the Spanish coach at the Parc des Princes in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS.



Wenger has consistently been linked with the Parisian giants down the years, and now a move to the French capital could be seen as a way of wrapping up his 22-year tenure with Arsenal, with an increasing majority of Arsenal fans calling for Wenger to step down from his job at the end of the season.



Interestingly, however, Wenger did reveal that he has had an affinity with the French side. “I have always been close to Paris Saint Germaine, and supported Paris Saint Germaine.”



Speculation has been rife in the British press in recent weeks that Emery will be relieved of his duties in the summer with Wenger, Antonio Conte of Chelsea and former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique all in the frame to potentially succeed the 46-year old coach. Although the Arsenal boss was quick to dismiss that Emery could leave PSG in the wake of their 5-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.



“Personally, I believe Paris Saint Germaine needs to have stability and that Unai Emery is suddenly being ejected by the whole media. That decision is not to be made by the media, but by Paris Saint Germaine.”



“Watching it from outside, Unai Emery for me is a very competent person. That is Paris Saint Germaine want to move forward then they need a project based on stability so I’m not like you in thinking that Unai Emery should go” added Wenger insisting that Emery should be given some time at PSG.



Wenger also lamented the quick-fire nature of firing managers, suggesting that Emery’s season should not just be judged on PSG’s Champions League failings. “People are very quick to make rapid decisions. Once they are in charge it changes a little bit.”

For now, at least Wenger will be concentrating on getting Arsenal back into the Champions League by winning the Europa League. The Gunners take on CSKA Moscow in the 1st leg of their quarter-final on Thursday the 5th of April.



