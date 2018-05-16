World Cup winner Ray Wilson dies aged 83

Former England and Everton left-back Ray Wilson has died aged 83.

Wilson was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2004 and passed away in Huddersfield on Tuesday.

He earned 63 caps for England and was part of the World Cup-winning side of 1966, adding to the FA Cup trophy he lifted with Everton that year.

Football Association chairman Greg Clarke said in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to hear the news about Ray Wilson.

"A wonderful player who was so well thought of across the game, Ray will forever be remembered for achieving a remarkable Wembley double in 1966.

"In one summer, he helped Everton win the FA Cup just weeks before being part of the England team that won the World Cup.

"A true great of English football, our thoughts are with his wife Pat, his family and friends."

Wilson's former England team-mate Bobby Charlton said: "Lady Norma and I are deeply saddened by the awful news that Ray has passed away.

"Ray was an excellent team-mate at international level for many years and a close friend. We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate.

"Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people."

Wilson's former clubs Everton, Huddersfield Town, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City all paid tribute.