Turkey submits Euro 2024 bid to rival Germany

Turkey has officially filed its bid to host Euro 2024 with UEFA, two days after Germany submitted their dossier.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Yildirim Demiroren handed over the bid documents to UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis at the governing body's headquarters in Nyon on Thursday.

"We are pleased to present the Turkish bid to stage UEFA EURO 2024 to the UEFA general secretary today," said Demiroren.

"I am also delighted to announce that our federation, which is bidding for the fourth successive time, has prepared our best bid ever, with unprecedented state support.

"All guarantees are given without any reservations, including some additional and innovative guarantees that will ensure the financial success of the tournament ─ thereby benefitting all UEFA member associations. It's now our time, and we are ready to share together with the whole of Europe."

UEFA will begin evaluating Turkey and Germany's bids in the coming weeks, ahead of a vote to decide the winner on September 27.

"We know that the TFF have invested a lot of resources in their bid to host UEFA's showcase national team competition, and I believe it will be a tough decision for the UEFA Executive Committee to make in September," said Theodoridis.