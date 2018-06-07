Sunderland confirm permanent AC Milan move for Borini, Lens to join Besiktas

Sunderland have confirmed Fabio Borini and Jeremain Lens will complete permanent moves to AC Milan and Besiktas respectively next month.

Former Liverpool forward Borini spent last season on loan at Milan, making 44 appearances in all competitions and scoring five goals.

In releasing their retained list for the new season on Thursday, Sunderland - relegated to League One last term - confirmed the Italian will move to San Siro on a permanent basis on July 1.

Similarly, winger Lens will sign for Besiktas, the club he played for on loan last term.