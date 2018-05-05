Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has had emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage as per a statement from the club.

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Sir Alex Ferguson managed United over a 27-year spell leading United to thirteen Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.



More to follow.

