Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes emergency brain haemorrhage surgery

Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone brain haemorrhage surgery- Club

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has had emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage as per a statement from the club. 

“Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage. The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter.”

Sir Alex Ferguson managed United over a 27-year spell leading United to thirteen Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles. 


