Roma sign record sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways

Italian side Roma has confirmed that they have signed a sponsorship deal with Qatar Airways that will last until the 2020-21 season.

Roma confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, revealing that they have signed a long-term deal with the airline.



“We are delighted to announce this historic partnership between AS Roma and Qatar Airways, two great brands with global ambitions," AS Roma president Jim Pallotta said.

#ASRoma is delighted to announce @qatarairways as the club’s Main Global Partner and new shirt sponsor#GoingPlacesTogether pic.twitter.com/1q7viSu5nn — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 23, 2018



"Today’s announcement is the result of discussions behind the scenes for over eight months with Qatar Airways, led by our commercial team in London with much assistance from the entire Roma team, and comes at a significant time in the club’s history, on and off the pitch.



The deal means that Qatar Airways will become Roma’s seventh ever shirt sponsor in the clubs 90-year history. Roma take on Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

