Republic of Ireland 2 United States 1: Judge hammers home late winner in Dublin

Substitute Alan Judge scored a late winner as the Republic of Ireland recovered from a goal down at the Aviva Stadium.

Alan Judge fired in a dramatic late winner to clinch the Republic of Ireland a 2-1 win over the United States in John O'Shea's final international appearance.

Substitute Judge swept home just over a minute after stepping off the bench to seal the come-from-behind victory, which was made possible by Graham Burke’s maiden international goal.

Shamrock Rovers striker Burke's 57th-minute strike cancelled out Bobby Wood’s first-half opener and set the stage for Judge to secure a fitting farewell for O'Shea.

The 37-year-old had exited in the 35th minute after winning his 118th cap - and it looked as though it would end in disappointment when Wood prodded home on the stroke of half-time.

But, in their first game at Aviva Stadium since the heartbreak of the World Cup qualifying implosion against Denmark, the two second-half strikes went some way to erasing the memories of their play-off nightmare.

They also served to end a youthful USA’s four-game unbeaten run, though the visitors struggled to create too many opportunities in the absence of Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic.

