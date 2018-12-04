Perez expects Madrid's 'beautiful love story' with Ballon d'Or to continue

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez expects Luka Modric will not be the last star from Los Blancos to win the Ballon d'Or.

Modric's efforts for Madrid and for World Cup finalists Croatia in 2018 were rewarded with football's top individual honour on Monday as he pipped former Santiago Bernabeu favourite Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in July, is a five-time winner of the prize and won in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 when he was a Madrid player.

The former Manchester United man claimed he left Spain due to a breakdown in his relationship with Perez, yet Modric has continued Madrid's recent domination of France Football's annual gong.

"Real Madrid have a very important affair with this prestigious trophy," Perez said. "It's a beautiful love story between the Ballon d'Or and Real Madrid and I'm sure it's going to continue."