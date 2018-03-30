Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms

Neymar will return to Paris in around two to three weeks, according to head coach Unai Emery.

The Brazil superstar is recovering in his homeland from a fractured foot sustained in a 3-0 Ligue 1 win against rivals Marseille last month.

Neymar was reportedly a possible doubt for the World Cup as a result of the injury, with the 26-year-old also sustaining an ankle sprain.

But Emery believes Neymar is closing in on a return to the pitch, although Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco will come far too soon.

"I talked to him this week," Emery told reporters on Friday.

"He's okay, quiet, we were talking about the final.

"He'll be watching it and then he'll be back [in Paris] in two or three weeks."

Neymar is unlikely to be ready for the Coupe de France semi-final against Caen on April 18 but, should PSG qualify, the final on May 8 could be a realistic return date.

razil have warm-up games scheduled against Croatia and Austria before opening their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on June 17.